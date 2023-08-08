Google News
Ice cream brand Go Zero raises $1 million in pre-series A funding

By Indiaretailing Bureau
The funding round was led by DSG Consumer Partners, Saama, V3 Ventures and other angel investors

Bengaluru: Mumbai-based Ice cream brand Go Zero has secured $1 million in its pre-Series A funding round, the company said in a press release on Tuesday. The round was led by DSG Consumer Partners, Saama, and V3 Ventures.

The funding round also witnessed participation from angel investors including Shantanu Deshpande, chief executive officer of Bombay Shaving Company; Arjun Purkayastha, regional head, Greater China, Reckitt Benckiser; Nikhil Vora, founder of Sixth Sense Ventures and Krishi Fagwani, chief executive officer of Thrive.

“With this fundraise, we will look at expanding our presence in all major cities and on all e-commerce and q-commerce channels such as Swiggy, Zomato, Blinkit, Instamart, and Zepto. The funds will also be used for marketing and creating awareness about the brand,” said Kiran Shah, founder of Go Zero.

Established in 2022 by Shah, Go Zero claims its ice creams have no added sugar, have high protein content, and a low calorie count. Shah spearheaded his family-owned business Apsara Ice Cream’s operations from 2014 to 2022. At Apsara, he helped expand the brand from a single-store operation to a nationwide chain with over 100 outlets.

Currently, Go Zero operates over 80 outlets in 11 cities across the country.

