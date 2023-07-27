Google News
Chips brand Beyond Snack bags $3.5million in its latest funding round

Indiaretailing Bureau
Source: Pix4free.org
Beyond Snack will deploy the new fund infusion to accelerate its expansion and drive further innovation in the snacks market

Bengaluru: Banana chips brand Beyond Snack has secured an investment of $3.5 million from Nabventures Fund, a venture growth equity fund that invests in agriculture tech and food-tech, companies at early to mid-stage.

The chips start-up will deploy the new fund infusion to accelerate its expansion and drive further innovation in the snacks market. The investment will be instrumental in expanding the company’s distribution network, supply chain capabilities and research and development.

“This fresh infusion of funds will allow us to take our brand to new heights and reach a wider audience of snack enthusiasts. Our vision is to place a pack of banana chips next to a pack of potato chips on all the retail shelves of this world,” said Manas Madhu, co-founder, Beyond Snack.

Beyond Snack had earlier received investments from 100X VC, Faad Network, and some other investors.

Alappuzha, Kerala-based Beyond Snack was founded in 2020 by Madhu, Jyoti Rajguru, and Gautam Raghuraman. The company has expanded its retail presence in Maharashtra and established an online footprint across e-commerce marketplaces such as Amazon, Flipkart, Big Basket, Blinkit, Swiggy, and Zepto, enabling nationwide accessibility. 

Beyond Snack has also established its presence in countries such as the United States, the United Arab Emirates, Australia, Sweden, Qatar, Nepal, Singapore and Mauritius.

The chips retailer currently aims to expand its presence across 10 states and 25 cities in 2024.

