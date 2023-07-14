10 D2C brands with quirky names

By choosing unconventional and playful names, these brands aim to spark curiosity and establish a unique brand personality

Mumbai: In May 2023, India was home to more than 600 direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands, as per Statista. In 2022, the Indian D2C market size was pegged to be at $55 billion.

D2C brands have revolutionized the retail landscape by offering products directly to customers, bypassing traditional distribution channels.

D2C businesses bring a lot of creativity in terms of product, approach to business as well as brand names. By choosing unconventional and playful names, these brands aim to spark curiosity and establish a unique brand personality. We bring to you 10 interesting D2C brand names arranged in alphabetical order.

1. Bewakoof.com

‘Bewakoof’ is a Hindi term meaning ‘fool’ or ‘idiot.’ The brand embraces a playful and lighthearted spirit, offering trendy and casual fashion with a touch of humour. The brand has over 1.7 million followers on Instagram. On April Fool’s Day in 2012, founders Prabhkiran Singh and Siddharth Munot arrived at the decision to name the brand Bewakoof, inspired by its humorous designs.

2. Chumbak

‘Chumbak’ is a Hindi word that means magnet in English. The brand’s name represents its aim to attract attention through vibrant and eye-catching home decor, fashion accessories, and travel essentials. The founders, Vivek Prabhakar and Shubhra Chadda established the brand in 2010 with the idea of designing souvenirs and collectibles inspired by India. The brand is popular online and enjoys over 4 lakh followers on Instagram.

3. Doodle Collection

The name suggests a collection of doodles or playful drawings. Doodle Collection offers a range of quirky and artistic notebooks, planners, and stationery items with eye-catching designs. It has around 49,000 followers on Instagram.

4. Happily Unmarried

The brand offers grooming products for single people and has adopted a name that reflects its fun approach to business and its quirky lifestyle products. Co-founders Rahul Anand and Rajat Tuli realised there was a market for unmarried youth and chose Happily Unmarried as it suggested what they wanted they shared in a media interview.

Happily Unmarried has over 67,000 followers on Instagram.

5. Naagin

Naagin, a hot sauce brand, draws its name from the Hindi word for a female serpent. Founded by Arjun Rastogi and Kshitij Neelakantan the inspiration came when they discovered that despite India being a major consumer and exporter of chillies, the popular hot sauce in the country was an American brand using Mexican chillies. Embracing its intrinsic Indianness, they decided to name the brand Naagin. Motivated to offer an alternative with unique flavours, they embarked on creating Naagin to introduce a fresh and exciting product to the market. The brand currently enjoys close to 15,000 followers on Instagram.

6. Poshtick

Founded by Bhavya Sharma and Amit Nagar, Poshtick derives its name from the Hindi word “Poshtick,” meaning “nutritious.” The choice of this name aligns with the brand’s vision and values. It conveys the essence of offering nourishing snacks to promote a healthy lifestyle. The name Poshtick resonates with the brand’s commitment to providing nutritious food choices and spreading awareness about the importance of making healthy eating habits a priority. The brand has over 2000 followers on Instagram.

7. Mora Taara

Founded by Anu Kumar in 2005, Mora Taara offers a wide range of wall decor, photo frames, evil eye charms, animal figurines, organisers, incense stick holders, table lamps, serving ware, and more. The brand is named after her grandmother Taara. “Mora Taara” means “my star” in Hindi. She was inspired by the hand-painted walls of the village where she lived for a while with her grandmother. The brand currently has over 90,000 followers on Instagram.

8. Tjori

The name is derived from the Persian as well Hindi word Tijori, which means treasure chest. Tjori offers a range of handmade and sustainable products inspired by traditional Indian crafts, reflecting the brand’s focus on preserving and celebrating cultural treasures. Founded by Mansi Gupta in 2013, the unique Hindi name of the brand jelled with the founder’s idea behind offering sustainable and traditional Indian products to the world, as she revealed during a media interaction. The brand has a fan following of over 2.44 lakhs on Instagram.

9. Urban Monkey India

The brand is named Urban Monkey India to capture the essence of urban life and the adventurous spirit associated with monkeys. The brand is quite popular among people and it enjoys over 5 lakh followers on social media. Started by Yash Gaganwal in 2014, the brand represents the underground street culture in India and was thereby named Urban Monkey.

10. WYO (Wear Your Opinion)

WYO stands for “Wear Your Opinion.” The brand encourages individuals to express themselves through their clothing, offering a range of graphic t-shirts, hoodies, and accessories with expressive designs. The brand is popular among people and has around 2,00,000 followers on Instagram. Founded by Rajveen Khandelwal, the brand’s products resonate with its name as it represent something about personality qualities one can relate to or connect.