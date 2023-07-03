Wellness Brand Ashpveda opens outlet in Mumbai

From skincare and haircare to body care and wellness, the store showcases a wide array of products, including herbal supplements, essential oils, natural skincare, organic teas, and mindfulness tools. The store will also host regular workshops and wellness events, providing opportunities for the community to learn and grow together.

“We are thrilled to open our new store in Mumbai. Our goal is to provide a holistic approach to well-being and empower individuals on their wellness journey. With our carefully crafted products and knowledgeable staff, we aim to offer a transformative experience that supports our customers in achieving optimal health and happiness,” said Akesh Grover, founder and chief executive officer, Ashpveda.

“Together, we are embarking on a journey to expand Ashpveda’s reach to top-tier locations across the country. This strategic partnership aims to introduce Ashpveda’s transformative products and services to a wider audience, empowering individuals to embrace a holistic approach to personal and wellness care,” said Rohit Singh, founder and chief executive officer, Building Brands For Tomorrow (BBFT).

Ashpveda is a provider of holistic wellness products. It offers a diverse range of high-quality herbal supplements, natural skincare, essential oils, organic teas, and more.

Ashpveda is also set to embark upon its expansion journey in the Indian market in collaboration with BBFT, a retail franchising and startup growth consulting firm. Through this partnership, BBFT will accelerate the overall expansion of Ashpveda’s retail network in India.

BBFT is an end-to-end franchise and growth-bolstering consultancy that places emphasis on assisting founders in scaling their businesses. It has aided over 50 restaurants and more than 15 retail brands in expanding their footprints through franchising.