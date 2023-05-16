Voir haircare enters India in partnership with Cossouq

Voir haircare products will be exclusively available through Cossouq

New Delhi: Cossouq, an all-inclusive beauty marketplace, has collaborated with Canadian brand Voir Haircare, the brand announced in a release on Monday.

Cossouq is the only Indian re-seller of Voir haircare, the release added.

“Voir Haircare, as a cruelty-free vegan brand, recognizes the acute demand for hair-nourishing products in the Indian market. Our aim with this partnership is to meet the needs of modern and trendsetting clientele who prefer internationally recognized cosmetics along with home-grown brands,” Meet Jatakia, director of branding and marketing, Cossouq.

“According to Statista’s forecast for 2023, the beauty and personal care industry in India would rise by 3.86% each year with a 143% growth in volume, year on year. Cossouq was our best pick, as its brand vision aligns well with our global expansion plans,” said Amandeep Randhawa, vice president of global sales, Voir Haircare.

“Our trusted vegan product ranges coupled with Cossouq’s expertise in the Indian market will give us the initial boost we need to tailor our target group’s preferences for hair care experience,” Randhawa added.

Established by Parth Patel, founder and chief executive officer, Cossouq is an online marketplace for new-age beauty brands. It houses more than 450 cosmetics, skin, hair, health, and personal care brands.

It offers more than 14000 products from brands like Lakme, Neutrogena, Minimalist, Inglot, Star Struck by Sunny Leone, Khadi Essentials, T.A.C – The Ayurveda Co., and Vega, among others.