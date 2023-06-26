Gifting brand IGP unveils new brand identity

The new brand identity of IGP encapsulates the significance of emotions in gift-giving and reinforces the company’s commitment to facilitating genuine connections through thoughtful gifting

Mumbai: IGP, a multi-category gifting company, has unveiled its new brand identity that centres around the idea of Gift that Feeling, the company announced in a press release.

Speaking on the announcement, Tarun Joshi, founder and chief executive officer, IGP said, “Our new brand identity not only reflects our commitment to facilitating emotions through gifting but also signifies our growth as a company. We will continue to provide our customers with an exceptional range of products and services that help them express their heartfelt sentiments.”

Headquartered in Mumbai, India, IGP is a global multi-category gifting company.

The company has firmly established itself as a provider of festival merchandise, gifts, fresh flowers, cakes, plants, gourmet foods, and personalized products for all occasions and festivals. The company has a global footprint spanning over 100 countries.