IGP.com onboards Kajol for its Mother’s Day Campaign  

The IGP.com campaign featuring Bollywood actress Kajol has gone live on social media

New Delhi: IGP, an online gifting platform, has onboarded Bollywood actress Kajol for its Mother’s Day campaign, the brand announced in a release on Tuesday. The collaboration for the Mother’s Day campaign that celebrates the bond between mothers and children is live on Instagram.

The video shows special gifts organized as a surprise for her on Mother’s Day from IGP’s wide range of Mother’s Day offerings, including personalized gifts, flowers, cakes, and gourmet chocolates. The video captures her emotional reaction to the surprise.

The partnership with Kajol resonates with IGP’s mission to help people express their emotions through thoughtful gifts, the release added. Mother’s Day will be celebrated worldwide on 14 May.

Headquartered in Mumbai, IGP.com is a D2C platform for gifting and occasions. It offers a wide range of merchandise, gifts, fresh flowers, cakes, plants, gourmet foods and personalised products. The brand can deliver to more than 100 countries and more than 1000 cities in India.