Max Fashion launches store in Udaipur

Owned by Landmark Group, the fashion brand Max’s latest outlet is located at Urban Square, Udaipur

Mumbai: Max, the UAE- based fashion brand has launched its latest outlet in Udaipur, Rajasthan, a company official announced on social media. Spread across 18,000 sq. ft., the store is located at Bhumika Group-owned Urban Square Mall.

“This amazing Max Fashion India store from the house of Landmark Group now live at Urban Square, Udaipur offering #unisexfashion #kidsfashion #fashionaccessories #latestinfashion,” Shubhojit Pakrasi, senior vice president, Urban Square Mall posted on LinkedIn.

Owned by Landmark Group, Max is a value fashion retail chain that offers a wide range of clothing, accessories, and footwear collection.

Founded in 2004 in UAE, the first Max store in India was opened in Indore in Madhya Pradesh.

The brand recently opened its store at White House, Bapu Nagar, Ahmedabad in Gujarat.

Urban Square Mall, sprawling over 1.8 million sq. ft. with an approximate footfall of 5,000 is a mixed-use project with a five-star hotel, service apartments, and office space. Its shopping centre will soon house leading brands such as Adidas, Puma, Asics, Shoppers Stop, Inox, Marks & Spencers, Tata Westside, Tata Zudio, F-Bar, Holiday Inn, Reliance Trends and Levis among the brands.