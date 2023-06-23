spot_img
spot_img
FashionFashion & LifestyleLatest NewsStore Launches

Max Fashion launches store in Udaipur

Nehal Gautam
By Nehal Gautam
18
0
Max fashion store, Urban square mall, Udaipur ; Source: LinkedIn
Must Read
Nehal Gautam
Nehal Gautam

Owned by Landmark Group, the fashion brand Max’s latest outlet is located at Urban Square, Udaipur

Mumbai: Max, the UAE- based fashion brand has launched its latest outlet in Udaipur, Rajasthan, a company official announced on social media. Spread across 18,000 sq. ft., the store is located at Bhumika Group-owned Urban Square Mall.

“This amazing Max Fashion India store from the house of Landmark Group now live at Urban Square, Udaipur offering #unisexfashion #kidsfashion #fashionaccessories #latestinfashion,” Shubhojit Pakrasi, senior vice president, Urban Square Mall posted on LinkedIn.

Owned by Landmark Group, Max is a value fashion retail chain that offers a wide range of clothing, accessories, and footwear collection.

Founded in 2004 in UAE, the first Max store in India was opened in Indore in Madhya Pradesh.

The brand recently opened its store at White House, Bapu Nagar, Ahmedabad in Gujarat.

Urban Square Mall, sprawling over 1.8 million sq. ft. with an approximate footfall of 5,000 is a mixed-use project with a five-star hotel, service apartments, and office space. Its shopping centre will soon house leading brands such as Adidas, Puma, Asics, Shoppers Stop, Inox, Marks & Spencers, Tata Westside, Tata Zudio, F-Bar, Holiday Inn, Reliance Trends and Levis among the brands.

spot_img
Latest News
Fashion & LifestyleAnagha R Ratna -

Aldo launches its 9th retail store in Bengaluru

Situated at Forum Falcon City, Konanakunte, the new store is the 59th retail outlet of Aldo in India Bengaluru: Footwear and...

Categories

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
Phone : +91-9867355551
email : [email protected]

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In