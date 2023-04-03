Fashion & LifestyleLatest News

Fashion brand Max opens its store in Ahmedabad

Max store, Ahmedabad; Source: LinkedIn
The new store is located at White House, Bapu Nagar, Ahmedabad, Gujarat

Mumbai: Max, the UAE- based fashion brand owned by Landmark Group, has launched its latest outlet at White House, Bapu Nagar, Ahmedabad in Gujarat, a company official announced on social media. 

“Max store now launched at White House, Bapu Nagar, Ahmedabad,” announced Md Saiful Hoda, project head, west zone, Max Fashion, India, in a LinkedIn post. 

Max is a value fashion retail chain that offers a wide range of clothing, accessories, and footwear collection.

Founded in 2004 in UAE, the first Max store in India was opened in Indore in Madhya Pradesh.  

In December 2022, Max launched its store at Spectrum Metro in Sector 75 in Central Noida. Located on the lower ground floor of Spectrum Metro Phase 1, the store became operational on December 9 and occupies a total space of approx. 2,500 sq ft. Read more about it here

