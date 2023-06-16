The Sleep Company opens 2 stores

The brand’s first women-led store in Navi Mumbai is located at Plan M Business Park in Turbhe, while the other store is at Sangam Park in Gomti Nagar, Lucknow

Mumbai: Mattress brand The Sleep Company recently opened two stores across India, one in Maharashtra and the other in Uttar Pradesh, a company official announced on social media.

The brand’s first women-led store in Navi Mumbai is located at Plan M Business Park in Turbhe while the other store is located at Sangam Park in Gomti Nagar, Lucknow.

“Happy to announce that we are now live in Lucknow!!. We are thrilled to announce opening of your new store and 1st women-led store in Navi Mumbai- Turbhe,” posted Priyanka Mhatre, property acquisition manager-Pan India, The Sleep Company on LinkedIn.

Founded in 2019, the mattress brand is the brainchild of husband-wife duo, Priyanka and Harshil Salot. It offers a wide variety of mattresses, ortho chairs, pillows and bedding options.

It has over 25 stores across 12 cities in India.