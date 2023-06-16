spot_img
The Sleep Company opens 2 stores

Nehal Gautam
By Nehal Gautam
The Sleep Company store, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh; Source: LinkedIn
Nehal Gautam
Nehal Gautam

Mumbai: Mattress brand The Sleep Company recently opened two stores across India, one in Maharashtra and the other in Uttar Pradesh, a company official announced on social media.

The brand’s first women-led store in Navi Mumbai is located at Plan M Business Park in Turbhe while the other store is located at Sangam Park in Gomti Nagar, Lucknow.

 “Happy to announce that we are now live in Lucknow!!. We are thrilled to announce opening of your new store and 1st women-led store in Navi Mumbai- Turbhe,” posted Priyanka Mhatre, property acquisition manager-Pan India, The Sleep Company on LinkedIn.

Founded in 2019, the mattress brand is the brainchild of husband-wife duo, Priyanka and Harshil Salot. It offers a wide variety of mattresses, ortho chairs, pillows and bedding options.

It has over 25 stores across 12 cities in India.

Food & GroceryAnagha R Ratna -

Lulu Hypermarket enters Tamil Nadu with 1 lakh sq. ft. store

Located at The Lakshmi Mills, Pappanaickenpalayam, Coimbatore, the Lulu hypermarket is claimed to be the largest in Tamil Nadu Bengaluru: Multinational...

