Beauty and wellness retailer Kindlife launches its third LiteStore in Bengaluru

The new store will offer products across categories such as beauty and personal care, healthy nutrition, home care and feminine hygiene

Bengaluru: Beauty and wellness retail platform Kindlife has launched its LiteStore in Bengaluru at Vega City Mall, Jaya Prakash Nagar, the company said in a press release on Tuesday. The store will be live starting this month.

“Since day one, Kindlife has been about making better living easy. While the platform serves as a one-stop shop for a range of categories, through offline stores we reach new consumers and make the access even simpler. Bengaluru is a key market and we’re excited to bring the best of Indian and global brands to our customers,” said Manasa Garemella, co-founder of Kindlife.

LiteStores are flexible retail shops that allow brands to present their products and services for a certain time period. Kindlife LiteStores features try-and-buy experience for consumers through testers and in-person consultations with teams on the ground. Earlier this year, Kindlife also opened two LiteStores at Select Citywalk Mall in New Delhi.

The new outlet offers Korean beauty brands like Haruharu Wonder, Put Simply, Flesette and Oattbe and homegrown brands like Harkoi, Wishcare and Lavenza. It also markets nutraceuticals and supplements from Dr. Morepen and snacks, foods and organic offerings from The Naturik Co and Truly Organic.

Founded in December 2021, Kindlife currently houses over 700 brands on its platform with 25% international brands across categories such as beauty and personal care, healthy nutrition, home care and feminine hygiene products

The beauty and wellness company is aiming to expand its offline footprint across the country. “The plan is to open 50 new stores in the next 6 months, we’re just getting started”, added Garemella.