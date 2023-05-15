spot_img
RattanIndia Enterprises launches denim brand Inkd

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
Inkd is owned by RattanIndia’s subsidiary, Neobrands Limited

New Delhi: Muti-business group RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd. has launched a denim brand, Inkd through its 100% wholly owned subsidiary Neobrands Ltd., the brand announced in a press release on Monday. Through Inkd, the company will offer a range of jeans, denim shorts and denim jackets for both men and women.

The products are available to customers across the country through e-commerce platforms like Amazon.

“We are thrilled to introduce INKD to the world, a brand that is inspired by ease of movement,” said Anjali Rattan, business chairperson, RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd. “Our mission is to offer denim lovers a perfect combination of classic style and modern innovation,” she added.

RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd. is a publicly listed company and the growth platform of RattanIndia Group for its new-age growth businesses.

The company is focused on businesses with technologies that have the potential to transform the lives of Indians.

The key businesses of the company are electric mobility (Revolt Motors), e-commerce (Cocoblu Retail), fashion brands (Neobrands), fintech (Wefin) and drones (Neosky).

Recently, RattanIndiaEnterprises ventured into fashion brands and launched the D2C fashion brand, Fyltrin April 2023. Read more about it here.

 

