Fashion & LifestyleLatest News

RattanIndia launches D2C fashion brand, FYLTR

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
42
0
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

The brand offers casual clothing for men and women in over 200 styles and solid colours on e-commerce platform Amazon

New Delhi: RattanIndia Enterprises, which is into e-commerce and fashion brands among other businesses, has launched its first D2C fashion wear brand, FLYTR through its wholly-owned subsidiary Neobrands Ltd., the brand announced in a release on Thursday.

The brand offers casual clothing for men and women in over 200 styles and solid colours on e-commerce platform Amazon, RattanIndia.

The company’s research revealed the growing preference for solid colours in India.

“We are committed to providing our customers with the latest fashion trends through FYLTR, and our colour stories are carefully crafted to reflect consumers’ unique tastes and preferences,” said Anjali Rattan, business chairperson, RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd.

The product range includes a variety of apparel such as t-shirts, shirts, tops, polo t-shirts, shorts and khakis.

RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd. is a publicly listed company and the growth platform of RattanIndia Group for its new-age growth businesses.
The company is focused on businesses with technologies which have the potential to transform the lives of Indians.

The key businesses of the company are electric mobility (Revolt Motors), e-commerce (Cocoblu Retail), fashion brands (Neobrands), fintech (Wefin) and drones (Neosky).

spot_img
Latest News
Shoes & AccessoriesIndiaretailing Bureau -

Ranveer Singh walks the red carpat at the unveiling of Tiffany & Co.’s redesigned NYC Landmark store

Singh walked the red carpet alongside celebrities including Jimin (from BTS), Gal Gadot, Hailey Bieber, Florance Pugh, Anya Taylor Joy,...

Categories

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

Shopping Centres

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
Phone : +91-9867355551
email : [email protected]

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In