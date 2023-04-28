RattanIndia launches D2C fashion brand, FYLTR

The brand offers casual clothing for men and women in over 200 styles and solid colours on e-commerce platform Amazon

New Delhi: RattanIndia Enterprises, which is into e-commerce and fashion brands among other businesses, has launched its first D2C fashion wear brand, FLYTR through its wholly-owned subsidiary Neobrands Ltd., the brand announced in a release on Thursday.

The company’s research revealed the growing preference for solid colours in India.

“We are committed to providing our customers with the latest fashion trends through FYLTR, and our colour stories are carefully crafted to reflect consumers’ unique tastes and preferences,” said Anjali Rattan, business chairperson, RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd.

The product range includes a variety of apparel such as t-shirts, shirts, tops, polo t-shirts, shorts and khakis.

RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd. is a publicly listed company and the growth platform of RattanIndia Group for its new-age growth businesses.

The company is focused on businesses with technologies which have the potential to transform the lives of Indians.

The key businesses of the company are electric mobility (Revolt Motors), e-commerce (Cocoblu Retail), fashion brands (Neobrands), fintech (Wefin) and drones (Neosky).