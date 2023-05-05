Malabar Gold & Diamonds to open 1,10,000 sq. ft. jewellery showroom in Kerala

Situated on the Bank Road in Kozhikode, the birthplace of the Malabar Group, the showroom is claimed to be the world’s largest jewellery store

Bengaluru: Jewellery retailer Malabar Gold & Diamonds is set to open a massive jewellery showroom of 1,10,00 sq. ft. in Kerala, the company said in a press release on Thursday. The store is situated at Bank Road, Kozhikode which happened to be the same place where Malabar Group originated three decades ago.

“We are especially happy to set up this store at the same place where we started our humble journey. This is a significant step towards our journey to emerge as the biggest jewellery retailer in the world,” said M P Ahammed, chairman of Malabar Group.

With five floors for shopping and three for parking, the ‘artistry store’ will be the world’s biggest jewellery showroom, claims the company.

Interestingly, Jewellery exhibition center Gems Gallery Pattaya also claims to be the biggest jewellery store in the world. Situated at Pattaya Nuea Road Bang Lamung, Chon Buri, the manufacturing unit cum store covers an area of 1,63,611 sq. ft.

The store features an experience zone which allows customers get a first-hand feel of the gold and diamond manufacturing process and learn about the diversity and styles of traditional ornament making and jewellery craft. There will also be a pavilion to showcase the age-old diamonds, jewelleries and antiques collected from across the world, the release added.

“The artistry store here gives an indication of how we want to move ahead in the coming years. We wanted to give a totally different experience to the customers, providing them information on design development and manufacturing,” Said O Asher, director of Malabar Gold & Diamonds.

Similar artistry stores are operating in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai and Delhi. And work is in progress to set up 20 more such stores in other cities in the country, added Ahammed.

The store is scheduled to be inaugurated by political activist Panakkad Sayyid Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal on 7 May.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds was established in 1993 and is the flagship company of the Malabar Group. Today, the retailer retail through its website and 317 showrooms across 10 countries including UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Malaysia, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore and the United States. The group plans to expand its footprint to countries such as the United Kingdom, Bangladesh, Australia, Canada, Egypt, Turkey and South Africa in the coming years, the group chairman added.

The group, owned by more than 4,000 shareholders, has more than 17,500 professionals from over 26 countries working for it. It also operates MGD – Lifestyle Jewellery, a retail concept offering trendy and light weight jewellery targeted at the modern woman.