The latest outlet of the Swedish brand H&M is located at MR 10 road, junction, Phoenix Citadel Mall in Indore

Mumbai: Swedish fashion brand H&M has opened its latest outlet in Indore in Phoenix Citadel Mall, a senior official of the mall operators announced on social media. Spread across around 17,473 sq. ft., this is the brand’s third store in Indore; the other two are located at Nexus Indore Central and Apollo Premier.

The store is located at MR 10 Road, junction, Sagar Ragade, assistant general manager at Phoenix Mills Ltd., that operates the Indore mall, said in a LinkedIn post on Sunday.

“Hello #indore … Excited to announce the launch of H&M at #phoenixcitadel…Come and visit store with latest offerings at Central India’s largest shopping destination – Phoenix Citadel,” Ragade said in his post while sharing pictures of the new H&M store in the mall.

The new store also offers the brand’s Garment Collect initiative which allows customers to bring unwanted clothes and textiles by any brand, in any condition, to the store, as mentioned in the press release.

“We have felt right at home since we opened our first store in Indore in 2017, therefore we are very excited to launch our third store in the city! We now will be able to welcome our customers to a new location with an even more elevated and vibrant customer experience in addition to the collections. It is our pleasure to welcome our customers and to offer them added value through fashion and quality at the best price in a sustainable way.” said Yanira Ramirez, country sales manager, H&M India.

The global fashion brand recently opened an outlet at Vegas Mall in Dwarka, which is the brand’s ninth store in the National Capital Region.

Meanwhile, H&M is set to open the first-ever global flagship stores of its beauty line, H&M Beauty in Oslo, Norway, IndiaRetailing reported on 7 April 2023. The first flagship store will open at 10.00 on 4 May 2023 in Oslo, Karl Johans gate 14 and the second store will open on 25th May 2023 in Oslo City. Read more about it here.

The Swedish fashion brand H&M was founded in 1947. In 2015, it launched its beauty line H&M Beauty which offers a wide range of makeup, body and hair products and beauty accessories in its stores around the world and on its website. 8 years ago, the brand entered the Indian market and now stands with 51 stores across 26 cities in the country. It also offers an online shopping experience through its website, app and also through fashion e-commerce company Myntra.

Phoenix Mills operates nine malls in Mumbai, Pune, Lucknow, Bengaluru and Chennai among other cities. Its mall in Indore, Phoenix Citadel, is among the largest retail and leisure centres in Madhya Pradesh. Spread over 1 million sq. ft., the mall consists of over 300 stores and 46 F&B outlets and entertainment attractions. The mall houses national and international brands namely Mango, Forever New, Vero Moda, Nykaa Luxe, Rado, Adidas, Allen Solly, Jack & Jones and Marks & Spencer, among others.