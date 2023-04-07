H&M Beauty’s first flagship store will open its doors on 4th May in Oslo, Karl Johans and the second store will open on 25th May in Oslo City, Norway

Mumbai: Swedish brand, H&M is set to open the first-ever global flagship stores of its beauty line, H&M Beauty in Oslo, Norway, a company official announced on social media. The first flagship store will open at 10.00 on 4th May 2023 in Oslo, Karl Johans gate 14 and the second store will open on 25th May 2023 in Oslo City.

“First H&M Beauty flagship store to open! Such an important milestone!,” announced Jesper Magnusson, head of global expansion, H&M Group, in a LinkedIn post.

The stores, with an area of approximately 3229 sq. ft. per store, will be based within H&M with their own entrances. It will offer H&M Beauty’s own label alongside over 80 external brands such as Huda Beauty, Wishful, Kayali, Smashbox, Anastasia Beverly Hills, KVD, Origins and Emma S., the release added.

“We are very happy that we can now offer our customers a well-curated beauty assortment that goes hand-in-hand with the fashion we offer. Our goal is to inspire every customer who enters a H&M store, or who shops online at hm.com, to leave with a complete look across fashion and beauty,” said Cathrine Wigzell, general manager, H&M Beauty.

The Swedish fashion brand H&M was founded in 1947. In 2015, it launched its beauty line H&M Beauty which offers a wide range of makeup, body and hair products and beauty accessories in its stores around the world and on its website.