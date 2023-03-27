₹400 Bn EBITDA Opportunity With Advanced Analytics and AI in Retail by BCG-RAI

The report highlights innovative ways in which retailers globally leverage advanced analytics and AI across the value chain

A joint initiative by Global consulting firm Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and Retailers Association of India (RAI), the ‘₹400 Bn EBITDA Opportunity With Advanced Analytics and AI’ report highlights innovative ways in which retailers globally leverage advanced analytics and AI across the value chain.

It also shares an overview of the maturity level and extent of the current adoption of advanced analytics and AI by Indian retailers, providing a roadmap for Indian retailers on how to get started, the right approach, capabilities, and partnerships needed to ensure successful adoption and value realization.

The report also elucidates the varying relative importance of use cases across different retail sub-sectors and illustrates select examples of global retail leaders that have adopted advanced analytics and AI to solve critical business challenges and demonstrated significant value.

Key findings of the report are as follows:

Indian retailers can unlock Rs 400 billion incremental EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) with advanced analytics and AI over the next five years.

Advanced analytics and AI use-cases span across the value chain and can unlock 200-300 bps of profitability and provide 8-10% incremental growth over next 5 years.

The 3 key enabling capabilities to deliver sustained value creation are data governance, tech backbone and people capability.

