Virat Kohli co-created apparel brand Wrogn launches new collection in collaboration with Karan Johan, Badshah

Proceeds from the sale of the new collection, which is priced at Rs 1,799 onwards will go to charity through The Virat Kohli Foundation

New Delhi: Men’s fashion and apparel brand Wrogn, which is co-created by cricketer Virat Kohli has launched a limited-edition collection in collaboration with the Virat Kohli Foundation. This collaboration is between Bollywood director Karan Johar, sports player Virat Kohli and singer Badshah.

The three celebrities have come together to create an initiative that will support sports welfare and animal welfare in the country through the Virat Kohli Foundation. The proceeds from the collection will be donated towards the causes supported by the foundation.

The collection is designed by Karan Johar and Badshah and it features a range of gender-neutral styles. The collection also has elements from the foundation by the cricketer Virat Kohli.

The collection is priced at Rs 1,799 onwards and includes t-shirts, hoodies and denim jackets. It is available at Wrogn exclusive stores, Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons in 20 cities across India. Apart from in-store availability, it is also available online at ecommerce platform Myntra and on the brand’s own website.

“This collaboration is a testament to the power of coming together for a greater cause and is set to make a significant impact in the lives of those who need it most. We aim to increase awareness and generate funds for the causes that we are deeply passionate about,” said cricketer and founder Virat Kohli.

“What happens when three great minds like Virat, Karan Johar, and Badshah come together? Magic is created and that is how we feel about this new collection at Wrogn. This collection is a testament to our commitment to social responsibility and giving back to the community. We hope that this collaboration will not only raise funds and awareness for various causes but also inspire a positive change in society,” said Vikram Reddy, cofounder and COO, Universal Sportsbiz Pvt Ltd., that has launched Wrogn in association with the ace cricketer Virat Kohli. In 2022, the company onboarded filmmaker Karan Johar as its chief creative advisor.

Universal Sportsbiz Pvt Ltd. (USPL) brands are retailed at over 350 points of sale with a geographical spread across 144 cities nationally. The brands are retailed at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons along with multi brand outlet (MBO) channels and on Myntra, Flipkart, on marketplaces, besides its exclusive brand stores in over 45 cities and its brand website wrogn.in. USPL looks to expand its channel through large format retail, popular MBOs and exclusive brand stores expanding the reach to over 1000 points of sale for its brand in the next two-three years, the company said in a release.