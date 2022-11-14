Alia Bhatt’s Ed-a-Mamma enters the teens clothing segment with Edheads

The line will be specially designed for teens between the ages of 11 and 17 years and will be exclusively available on Myntra.com and edamamma.com.

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt announced a line of clothing for teenagers. Named ‘Edheads’, the clothes will be specially designed for teens between the ages of 11 and 17 years. The new line will be exclusively available on Myntra.com and edamamma.com (edheads.edamamma.com). Bhatt launched a kidswear brand, Ed-a-Mamma, in 2020.

“We’ve already introduced maternity wear and kidswear, and clothing for young adults felt like the natural next step. Gen Z is more socially aware and environmentally conscious and that is the community that we want to nurture,” Alia Bhatt said about the new launch.

“Edheads is a collection for teens with attitude. It is trendy, stylish, and designed to give teens a space to be themselves. It is everything a teenager is – carefree and dynamic,” Iffat Haider Jivan, Business Head said, talking about the USP of the brand.

The collection brings new designs with digitized effects, 3D fonts, and futuristic designs with a retro edge. Different forms of expression like art, music, dance, and sports are highlighted.

Designed for multi-purpose usage, the Edheads collection has been created using natural fibre-based biodegradable fabrics, safe AZO-free dyes, and nickel-free trims and buttons.