6 global brands that entered India in 2019

In October, Japanese lifewear retail brand Uniqlo made its debut in the Indian market with its first store at Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj.

Launching in this market for the first time, UNIQLO offers a new shopping experience to Delhi customers that showcases LifeWear, the company’s commitment to creating perfect clothing that meets the requirements of everyone’s daily lifestyles.

Commenting on the opening of the store, Tadashi Yanai, UNIQLO Founder and Chairman, President & CEO of the Fast Retailing Group, said, “Fast Retailing has long wished to open stores in India in view of the tremendous potential of such a large nation. We began recruiting here at the end of last year, and have been impressed by the exceptional talent, ambition and diligence of the young people we encountered and welcomed aboard.”

He added, “In the years ahead, we aim to enhance lifestyles in India by offering more innovative apparel that draws on the nation’s distinct culture and traditions. We wish to contribute to India’s economic development in the process.”

Spread over three floors and with a total retail space of 35,000 square feet, UNIQLO Ambience Mall Vasant Kunj welcomes customers with its stunning three-story high bay window façade. Interior designs vary by floor, moving from soothing elements with natural materials that integrate the Japanese and Indian aesthetic, to the high-energy LED ticker screen and stainless fixtures that convey a contemporary mood.

Uniqlo started recruiting in India at the end of last year, he said, and was amazed to see the “exceptional talent, ambition, and diligence of the young people” he had met.

On being asked about his expectation about the business in India, he replied: “My curiosity about India goes beyond just business. India is a diverse market with many languages, ethnicities and history. Our focus will be to educate ourselves about the Indian consumers.”