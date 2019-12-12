Myntra enters into luxury segment; launches luxury fashion brand, Pernia’s POP-UP SHOP

Myntra has announced the launch of ‘Pernia’s POP-UP SHOP’, the luxury fashion store for men and women offering exclusive designer merchandise from leading names in the world of fashion. With this association, Myntra will now offer a range of designer wear for women from over 25 leading Indian designers including Ritu Kumar, Masaba, Mandira Wirk and Namrata Joshipura among others.

Customers can take their pick across a range of designer sarees, lehengas, dresses, kurta sets and gowns catering to traditional occasions, wedding trousseau, evening soirees and cocktail parties. The collection will be available on Myntra at a price range of rupees 10,000 to rupees 1,50,000.

Pernia’s POP-UP SHOP’ is owned by Purple Style Labs (PSL), a luxury Indian fashion house with an omni-channel presence. The association with Myntra is intended at introducing the brand to a much larger shopper base across the country, setting the pace for growth and wider reach. Products from ‘Pernia’s POP-UP SHOP’ are currently available on the brand’s online platform and offline stores across the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Ayyappan Rajagopal, Head of Business, Myntra Jabong, said, “Myntra’s association with ‘Pernia’s POP-UP SHOP’ marks our foray into the luxury segment, which is beginning to emerge as a popular category online. We are witnessing a strong demand for premium products on our platform and this association strongly enhances our position as a leading destination for women’s ethnic wear. Myntra’s reach and popularity will now take designer labels to the door steps of discerning fashion shoppers across the nation.”

Abhishek Agarwal, CEO, ‘Pernia’s POP-UP SHOP’, said, “Our association with Myntra will bring together a curation and distribution in the luxury space to make designer wear accessible to a wider shopper base and millenials.”