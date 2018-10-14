Manish Creations spruces up occasion wear collection to attract consumers

Established in 1999, Manish Creations is a prominent men’s ethnic wear brand from Kolkata. The brand focuses on consumers seeking wedding, party and occasion wear. It caters to all segments in the market. It offers sherwanis, kurta-pyjama sets, kurta-jacket sets, kurtas, Indo-western wear, etc., for all occasion with accessories to compliment the main attire.

Ensuring designs with sober embroidery and texture detailing at economic price range, Manish Creations uses the best of handloom fabrics which are rich in texture and quality. Following the fast changing trends in men’s ethnic wear, the brand is focusing more on cuts.

Consumers are always looking for new products and new trends for every occasion. Unlike in the past, when ethnic wear was restricted to weddings and the festive season only, today it has become a trend. Today, a consumer’s wardrobe has different attire according to specific occasions – these could be anything from birthdays to weddings, festivals and more. The consumer is concerned about his image and is shopping more to dress according to occasions. This has resulted in increased spending on occasion wear.

“Considering this scenario, we are upgrading our occasion wear collection basket at stores to attract a major segment of ethnic wear buyers,” said Sanjay Das, Retail Head, Manish Creations.

“We will be playing more with our core line along with some fashion cuts and new fabrics in linen, cotton and brocade,” he adds.

Retail Presence

Manish Creations has 27 exclusive brand stores, which it plans to take it to 40 by March 2019. The brand has presence in 500+ multi-brand outlets and large format stores such as Central. “We look forward to increasing our MBO and EBO visibility in metro cities where we are not available, along with strengthening our presence in the existing markets,” Das says.

“Since consumers are buying casual ethnic wear a lot from portals, we are promoting our core product line aggressively online on Amazon, Myntra, Jabong and Flipkart,” he adds.

According to Das, the biggest advantage of a social media platform is that a product reaches to consumers in every corner of India – from metro cities to Tier III cities. However, he says product options are limited on e-commerce platforms whereas retail outlets provide more varieties along with latest trends.

Das also feels that in ethnic wear is a category in which consumers have very specific choices regarding colours, designs and fabrics before they make a purchase. These are options which an online marketplace may not be able to offer.

The Ethnic Occasion Wear Market

Fashion trends and consumer experiences have reached a new high. The apparel industry is being greatly influenced by the ever changing consumer demands and preferences. Ethnic wear has transitioned into a fashion essential nowadays.

“The young, the middle-aged, the elderly and kids – all these segments are a major part of the ethnic wear buying segment. About 65 percent of our sales happen during the wedding season. Apart from the bride and the groom, family and friends also tend to contribute a lot to the overall sales,” says Das.

Consumers are experimenting a lot more than just going by established fashion trends. What Bollywood celebrities wear, what is shown on runway fashion and TV shows also play a significant role in determining ethnic wear trends today. With consumers in Tier II and III cities increasingly following trends, Manish Creations tries to cater to all whims and fancies of consumers.

“With the availability of proper infrastructure in malls and high streets, it has become easier to gain a foothold in the ethnic wear market,” Das concludes.