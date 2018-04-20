LIVA outshines in mall space with unique innovation

Liva, the new age fabric brand from the Aditya Birla Group, is back with its unique campaign, a life size mannequin of the brand ambassador Kangana Ranaut dropped down across malls in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Pune.

This season the innovative campaign stands out in 54 malls across 26 cities. LIVA being the first ever brand to have the largest drop down with a size of 20 feet tall which enhanced outreach and gathered immediate attention in the over-crowded mall space. The main idea for the innovation was to create immediate recall in the last leg of the consumer journey.

The study across malls showed positive consumer response with 71 percent consumers noticing the drop down and 68 percent recalled seeing the innovative dropdown, out of which 54 percent appreciated the campaign. 77 percent of the consumers surveyed were able to resonate that LIVA was a fluid fabric and 3 out of 5 considered LIVA as a fabric brand.

Shardah Uniyal, Head – Branding & Communication, Birla Cellulose expressed, “The response from the innovation done last season was overwhelming, which was one of the many reasons why we re-launched the campaign with more innovative display. Being an ingredient it is imperative for the brand to get noticed and stand out in clutter. This innovation was aimed towards garnering maximum visibility and increasing foot falls for our partner brands in those malls and this campaign has successfully achieved the objective.”

Vishnu Telang, CEO – Khushi Advertising, commented, “We worked upon the innovative idea given by Liva and further enhanced the look and workability of the innovative dropdown. The most demanding part of the campaign involved creating and putting up suspended 20 feet 3D dropdowns which portrayed the brand ambassador, Kangana Ranaut showcasing the resplendence of the fabric.”