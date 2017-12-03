10 winterwear brands to keep you warm

Founded in 1985, Celio has become the leading men’s ready-to-wear brand in Europe and many other parts of the world. The brand offers a wide selection of clothing and accessories for men created by its office of integrated style, thus responding to every desire and every moment of a man’s life. In terms of pricing strategy, the brand has an accessible pricing with focus on good value.

Design Competence

Celio is all about effortless style and fashion because of its European roots. It provides a stylish alternative to today’s discerning young male customers. The brand’s products are urban, smart, elegant and very wearable. Each product has a distinct twist of fashion. Fits & Quality are strengths of the brand. The products are cleaner and have a style statement. This has helped the brand to garner a huge fan base. Over the years, it has increased both the width and depth in terms of winterwear offering. Over the last few years a portion of the consumers have been moving from value based purchasing to lifestyle based purchasing. In terms of fabrics, the brand closely works with its global teams to identify new trends in this segment and bring them to the Indian consumers.

Manufacturing Competence

Celio in India manufactures nearly 70 per cent of its volume requirements locally. The company has tied up with some of the best vendors in India who are both Socially Accountable (SA8000 compliant) and Oeko compliant (no harmful substances used). The company also audits its vendors on an annual basis and ranks them through a rating system.

Latest Product Launch

In line with the global fashion themes, Celio has launched the Autumn-Winter’17 collection under six main themes namely, California Surf, Retro, Back to Black, Design, Earthed and Smart. The brand’s winterwear products, specifically the sweat shirts range, use these themes as the underlying concept in their design philosophy.

Change in Demand

Celio is witnessing a surge in stylish and trendy pieces in this segment. Also, products which make a fashion statement tend to do quite well in the urban areas. Apart from that, brighter tones and lightweight premium quality fabric are currently trending.

Consumption Patterns: Metros vs. Non-metros

When it comes to product categories such as sweatshirts, the consumption depends on the weather and the season. Over the last few seasons, Celio saw increased saliency in non-metros for global fashion. Although metros form a majority of its sales today, it believes with rising number of 1 million+ cluster districts, the majority of the growth would come from non-metros in the next few years.

Marketing Strategy

The entire marketing strategy is built on the interest areas and the media consumption habits of the primary customer base. In addition to leveraging mediums such as stores, print, out-ofhome media, point-of-sale branding, etc., the digital medium has played a huge role in reaching out and engaging with its target group. Celio also has its own loyalty program called the Celio Fantastic Program with a base of 4 lakhs+ members. A lot of marketing activities are undertaken on a targeted basis by crunching huge amounts of data to understand each customer. On the basis of data analytics, dynamic customer segments are created to identify various cross-sell and up-sell opportunities. In addition to these platforms press relations form an integral part of the marketing strategy. By constantly doing fashion events with the fashion media, bloggers and various celebrity stylists, Celio ensures a healthy top of mind recall among the influencer segment.

Retail Expansion Plans

In terms of retailing strategy, Celio covers all key markets such as Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, etc. It is currently present in 60 cities with 36 EBOs, 165 SISs and 25 MBOs and are additionally present in most major e-commerce channels such as Myntra, Jabong, Amazon, Flipkart, etc. Celio, today has a total retail area of 95,000 sq.ft. It is planning an aggressive expansion strategy which would be a combination of deeper penetration in the current cities, where it is present and also entering new cities.

Cities with Potential

The upcoming supply of retail spaces in 2018 is estimated to be around 16-20 msf and cities such as Pune, Hyderabad, etc., would form atleast 45 percent of the upcoming supply. These markets carry a lot of potential for growth and deeper penetration.

Online Presence

With over 900 million mobile phone subscribers and 432 million Internet users, India’s e-commerce market is poised for growth in the coming years. The online shopping boom can be attributed to the tech-savvy, socially active, earning and shopping millennial generation. This audience enmeshes quite well with the brand’s vision. In Celio, they strongly believe in merging online and offline spaces towards the next wave of growth which is Omnichannel retailing. As an organisation, it is preparing themselves to be digitally ready.

Turnover Growth Aimed At

Celio is targeting double digit growth over the next few years to be amongst the top three men’s wear brands in the country.