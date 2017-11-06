Birla Cellulose all set to open design studios in NY, Europe, Hong Kong

Birla Cellulose, Aditya Birla Group’s umbrella brand for its range of cellulosic fibres, will open a design studio this month in New York to connect with international fashion brands, a company official said.

Besides, the company also has plans to open studios at other international destinations such as London and Hong Kong for its collections, Birla Cellulose, President – Marketing, Manohar Samuel, said.

“We are launching a design studio at the 7th Avenue in New York which is known as the garment district, it is the most premium location in New York,” Samuel told news agency PTI.

He further said: “We are launching the studio in November this year, then our seasonal collections will be available for global brands.”

Opened in Noida this year, the studio is known in India as Liva accredited partner forum (LAPF).

LAPF has samples of Viscose, Modal and Excel with technical specifications and a variety of woven, knitted, and flat knitted fabrics on display under Liva, the fabric brand of Birla Cellulose.

Samuel further said the company is “also planning to set up studios in Europe and Hong Kong”.

Birla Cellulose is opening one LAPF studio at Tirupur to cater the Southern textiles hub and has plans to be present at major centres like Jaipur and Bengaluru.

The company is also looking at adding more kiosks in its network, which consists of co-branded design fabricated studios. These are operated in collaboration with local partners.

“We see around 15 kiosks in the coming years and about 6 studios in the country as of now. Four studios in India, Jaipur and Bengaluru for sure. Noida is already present and Tirupur is almost ready,” Samuel further told PTI.

Birla Cellulose is the Pulp and fibre business of Aditya Birla Group under Grasim. It has four units in India and fibre units in Thailand, Indonesia and China.