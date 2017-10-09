From Technology to Design: Decoding the new Mango stores

Flipkart-owned online fashion retailer, Myntra – which is confident of hitting profitability by the end of this fiscal – was awarded the master distribution and management rights for Spanish fast fashion brand Mango as well as luxury brand Espirit in India in 2017.

The association put Myntra on the fast track to success, making it the first e-commerce player globally to manage the Omnichannel strategy for a global fashion brand.

In keeping with this strategy, Myntra is going to help Mango relaunch its store in New Delhi. The Spanish brand is going to open 25 new stores in India in the next five years, five of them before the end of 2017. The brand is expecting to grow by 250 per cent in these five years.

Loaded with technology at every step, Mango promises a brand experience at the stores like never before, true to Myntra’s mission of using technology to democratize fashion and lifestyle.

The innovative use of technology in the store to enhance the brand experience depicts the future of retail. The store features several new elements to engage customers.

Apart from the online-offline experience being seamless, Mango has been working quite closely on consumer data and trends.

Chief Executive Officer, Myntra and Jabong, Ananth Narayanan said, “All Mango stores in the country will feature integrated inventory and the concept of ‘Endless Aisle’, enabling customers to browse the Mango collection on a tablet, check out product details and availability and have goods from other stores delivered to their doorstep.”

He further added, “These tablets are also used to provide personalized recommendations based on purchase history, and inform customers about new products and styles. Customers will also be able to skip at billing counters, using the Assisted Checkout feature on tablets.”

The store will also equipped with infra red to give a real-time image to the retailer on how much time the consumers are spending inside the store and so on.

There will also be Bluetooth BarCode Scanner and Location Beacon which help in sending messages to the customers in the nearby vicinity.

“The new technology-packed store is set to redefine the way consumers in India experience brands in the future,” revealed Narayanan.

During the second phase, Myntra is planning to start experiment with the deliveries – deliveries from the store, pick-up and return from the store – to add to the seemless online-offline experience.

According to Narayanan, “Mango.com will start from January onwards. The customers will be able to reserve on Mango.com and pick-up from store. Everything that comes under the periphery of Omnichannel will be covered.”

Myntra-Mango Partnership

On Wednesday, Mango opened its first store at Select CityWalk, Delhi and plans to open second store in Mumbai at Phoenix Mall, next month.

“The average size of the Mango stores – which will be franchise stores – will be around 2,000 – 2,200 sq.ft.” revealed Narayanan.

Adding to it, Executive Vice-President, Mango, Daniel Lopez said, “Mango stores are designed by designers from Barcelona. The Delhi store reflects the latest design called ‘The Line’. This concept was launched last year for the first time in Madrid, Spain store.”

The association between the two companies goes back to 2014 when apparel from Mango, one of the leading fashion brands in the world, was listed on Myntra. The brand has since performed extremely well on its platforms and is currently one of the top 5 womenswear fashion brands on Myntra marketplace.

Taking this partnership to the next level, Myntra will now be responsible for managing Mango’s Omnichannel presence including Mango.com, offline stores in the country as well as the brand’s presence on its own platform. Mango is known the world over for its product concepts, store design, quality standards and brand image. The corporate philosophy is centered around creativity that has helped the brand establish itself as a Spanish fashion leader.

Myntra’s position as the leading fashion and lifestyle destination with over 18 million monthly active users along with Jabong as well as its ability to use technology to create unique customer experiences helped establish it as the partner of choice for Mango.

The move compliments Myntra’s offline strategy and will serve as a distinguishing platform by creating the right Omnichannel experience for customers.

In 2017, Mango chose Myntra as partner to develop its online business in India, given that it is the largest and most reputable online retailer in the country. In less than three years, Mango has become one of the five top-selling women’s western wear brands on Myntra marketplace, with annual growth rates in excess of 100 per cent.

Lopez said, “We have had a very good partnership with Myntra over the last three years and Mango has performed extremely well on their platform. A high degree of technological capability backed by incomparable logistical facilities covering the entire country make Myntra an ideal entity to enhance our partnership with. We are targeting exponential growth for Mango in India in the coming years and are optimistic about achieving the same through Myntra.”

Mango: The Brand

Mango was founded in 1984 and is today one of the leading fashion groups in the world. Based in its city of origin, Barcelona, the company has an extensive store network of close to 800,000 m2 in 100 countries.

The company closed the 2016 financial year with sales of 2.26 billion euros.

All You Wanted To Know About Myntra

Myntra, on the other hand, is one India’s leading platform for fashion brands and a pioneer in m-commerce plays. Myntra market place lists over 2,000 leading fashion and lifestyle brands in the country such as Nike, adidas, Puma, Levis, Wrangler, Arrow, Jealous 21, Diesel, CAT, Harley Davidson, US Polo, Fabindia, Biba and many more to offer a wide range in latest branded fashion and lifestyle wear.