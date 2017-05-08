In Pics: Best companies to work for in the fashion industry

The Business of Fashion — the independent resource for the global fashion community — surveyed over 2,600 industry professionals, representing more than 190 leading fashion companies from around the world. The companies listed here are the industry’s leading employers in 2017, achieving a stro...

Tommy Hilfiger

Tommy Hilfiger successfully balances a results-based work environment with a genuine belief in the importance of employee satisfaction.

Zara

At Zara, applicants seeking a crucible in which to truly prove their abilities are handsomely rewarded. That is, if they can handle the pace.

Adidas

It is Adidas’ ability to develop existing talent that makes the company stand out.

Calvin Klein

At fashion’s brand of the moment, employees can count on Calvin Klein’s help in preparing for their long-term financial security.

Gap Inc

Amidst a challenging retail market, Gap Inc. offers some of the industry’s most attractive compensation packages.

Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. has been a champion of the working man across three centuries, and continues to put its workers first in terms of remuneration.

Gucci

Since appointing its new chief executive, Gucci has experienced an impressive turnaround thanks to Marco Bizzarri’s belief in transparency and focus on communication.

H&M

H&M balances a teamwork-focused culture with global opportunities for individual progression.

