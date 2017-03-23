Fashion retailers go smart, develop intelligent garments

1 Intelligent Clothes

Like everything else, high tech is the way the apparel sector is growing too. From key functional benefits across health, wellness, sports, protection to fashion and everyday comfort, ‘smart garments’ is the new buzz word of the sector. Dr Noopur Anand walks us through the new vistas…

I celebrated 30 years of Back to the Future, the remarkable 1985 Zemeckis-Spielberg film by buying the DVDs and screening all three of them back-to-back for my kids last month. I enjoyed it as much as I did 30 years ago, but something that struck me was that so many of the fantasy and futuristic concepts and gadgets shown in the films have already turned into reality and are a part of our everyday lives. Wireless video games, handled tablet computers, wall mounted wide screen televisions, video conferencing – we have it all. However, my favorite – the Hover Boards – are still not a reality though I am told that the prototypes are already in place and are successful. Wow, I am actually living the future!

It’s true that the pace of technological advancement and innovation has been highest in our lifespan than ever in human history. It has completely changed the way we communicate, travel, exchange information, eat, live and drink. It’s no wonder that its changing the way we dress and clothe ourselves.

Among all the things that intrigued me, I was most interested in Marty’s (Michale J Fox’s character in Back to The Future) auto adjustable jacket and power lacing shoes and lo behold, these are almost a reality too. Nike has confirmed that it is releasing Marty’s self-lacing, light-up sneakers from Back to the Future to the public very soon.