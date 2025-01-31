Raj Air Cooler Group enters furniture market with Khali as brand ambassador

With a price range of Rs 200 to Rs 5,000, the furniture line is aimed at both mid-market and premium customers

New Delhi: Raj Air Cooler Group has announced its entry into the modular furniture market with the launch of its new segment, ‘Raj Modular Furniture,’ a release by the company said on Friday.

Showcasing the product’s strengths and durability, the company has also announced a renowned personality, The Great Khali, as its brand ambassador. The Great Khali has been the company’s brand ambassador and continues to represent the new product line.

The range features durable, ergonomic, and contemporary furniture crafted from materials such as polycarbonate, polypropylene, acrylic, and other strong plastics. The collection is available in a variety of colours and styles, catering to home, office, and commercial spaces.

With a price range of Rs 200 to Rs 5,000, the furniture line is aimed at both mid-market and premium customers.

“We are thrilled to announce the launch of our new modular furniture segment. As a company, we are committed to delivering high-quality, durable, and stylish products that meet international standards,” said Kalpesh Ramoliya, Managing Director, Raj Cooling Systems. “With this launch, we are not only contributing to the nation’s Make in India vision but also providing innovative solutions that promote sustainability. This is a major step forward in expanding our product portfolio and responding to the increasing demand for high-quality, locally manufactured products. We are confident this new range will offer lasting value to our customers.”

Raj Air Cooler Group plans to market its new furniture range through a wide distribution network, including channel partners, dealers, government contractors, and e-commerce platforms, ensuring availability across India.

