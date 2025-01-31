Register Now
Parag Milk Foods Q3 profit rises 6% to Rs 36 cr

Source: paragmilkfoods.com
The company had logged a net profit of Rs 34.16 crore in the year-ago period

New Delhi: Parag Milk Foods Ltd. on Friday posted 5.59 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 36.07 crore for third quarter of 2024-25 on higher sales.

Total income rose to Rs 890.75 crore from Rs 806.69 crore in the year-ago period. Expenses remained higher at Rs 853.09 crore as against Rs 773.93 crore.

Parag Milk Foods Chairman Devendra Shah said, “Our highest-ever delivery in Q3 leveraging strong festive demand is a testimonial to the increasing preference for premium dairy offerings and our ability to meet evolving consumer needs.”

The company is focused on strengthening the supply chain, expanding reach through new-age distribution channels, and driving product innovation to offer superior nutrition solutions, he said.

