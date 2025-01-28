Glamzy launches as a beauty omnichannel platform for tier-2, 3 cities

Glamzy offers products across skincare, haircare, cosmetics, fragrances, personal care, and men’s grooming, catering to various budgets and preferences

New Delhi: Glamzy, a pioneering beauty omnichannel platform, has officially launched in South India, the company said in a release. By blending an online platform with an expanding network of offline stores, Glamzy aims to bring affordable beauty retail to underserved regions, focusing on middle-income women in non-metro areas.

Currently operating four stores in Mysuru, Glamzy plans to introduce an experience store soon. Through its web platform and Glamzy app, the company offers a curated range of beauty and wellness products with free, rapid 15-minute delivery across Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, excluding Bangalore and Chennai.

“Our vision is to establish 50 Glamzy stores across non-metro cities by the end of 2025,” said Rahul Aggarwal, Co-Founder, of Glamzy. “This expansion is a step toward making high-quality beauty products accessible to a wider audience. We are excited to bring this vision to life.”

Co-founder Hariher Balasubramanian added, “The overwhelming response in Mysuru has been inspiring. We aim to replicate this success across other cities, creating a one-stop destination for traditional beauty essentials and the latest trends.”

Glamzy is a beauty quick-commerce platform that integrates offline and online retail to redefine beauty and wellness accessibility across India. With a focus on inclusivity, diversity, and convenience, Glamzy offers a wide range of beauty products designed to empower individuals while addressing the unique needs of Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.