Register Now
Google News
spot_img
Beauty & WellnessLatest News

Glamzy launches as a beauty omnichannel platform for tier-2, 3 cities

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
78
0
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

Glamzy offers products across skincare, haircare, cosmetics, fragrances, personal care, and men’s grooming, catering to various budgets and preferences

New Delhi: Glamzy, a pioneering beauty omnichannel platform, has officially launched in South India, the company said in a release. By blending an online platform with an expanding network of offline stores, Glamzy aims to bring affordable beauty retail to underserved regions, focusing on middle-income women in non-metro areas.

Currently operating four stores in Mysuru, Glamzy plans to introduce an experience store soon. Through its web platform and Glamzy app, the company offers a curated range of beauty and wellness products with free, rapid 15-minute delivery across Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, excluding Bangalore and Chennai.

“Our vision is to establish 50 Glamzy stores across non-metro cities by the end of 2025,” said Rahul Aggarwal, Co-Founder, of Glamzy. “This expansion is a step toward making high-quality beauty products accessible to a wider audience. We are excited to bring this vision to life.”

Co-founder Hariher Balasubramanian added, “The overwhelming response in Mysuru has been inspiring. We aim to replicate this success across other cities, creating a one-stop destination for traditional beauty essentials and the latest trends.”

Glamzy offers products across skincare, haircare, cosmetics, fragrances, personal care, and men’s grooming, catering to various budgets and preferences.

Glamzy is a beauty quick-commerce platform that integrates offline and online retail to redefine beauty and wellness accessibility across India. With a focus on inclusivity, diversity, and convenience, Glamzy offers a wide range of beauty products designed to empower individuals while addressing the unique needs of Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.

Latest News
Home Decor & FurnishingIndiaretailing Bureau -

French furniture brand Gautier re-enters India with Creaticity

As part of the launch, Gautier has unveiled its first exclusive showroom in India located in PuneBengaluru: French furniture...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

Advertise with us

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2025 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In