Manyavar-Mohey unveils its largest store in India

Spread across over 25,000 sq.ft. of retail space, the flagship store is located in Tamil Nadu at T Nagar, Chennai

Bengaluru: Kolkata-based ethnic wear retailer Vedant Fashions Ltd. has launched the largest combined store of its brands Manyavar and Mohey in India, a company official wrote on social media.

Spread across over 25,000 sq.ft. of retail space, The flagship store is located in Tamil Nadu at T Nagar, Chennai.

“Witness the unveiling of India’s largest Manyavar-Mohey store in Chennai,” said Nikhil Bhutada, National Retail Business Development at Manyavar-Mohey, in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday. “We open the doors to our stunning 25,000 sq.ft. flagship store in T. Nagar – a groundbreaking milestone that redefines the future of celebration wear.”

The store provides a variety of items including lehengas, sarees, kurtas, dhotis, shararas, sherwanis, and Anarkali salwar suits, catering to men, women, and children.

Kolkata-based ethnic wear brand Manyavar was launched in 2002 by Ravi Modi and is parented by a 25-year-old company Vedant Fashions Ltd. The company forayed into women’s wear with the launch of Mohey in 2015.

Apart from Manyavar and Mohey, other fashion brands under Vedant Fashions include Manthan, Twamev and Mebav. The company has over 600 stores across 240 cities in India and over 15 international stores across Nepal, UAE, Canada, USA and UK.

The retailer’s goal is to broaden its footprint, with a target of 1,000 exclusive stores, comprising 250 flagship outlets and 50 global stores, across 300 cities in India and beyond, according to its official website.

Apart from Manyavar and Mohey, other fashion brands under Vedant Fashions include Manthan, Twamev and Mebav. The company has over 600 stores across 240 cities in India and over 15 international stores across Nepal, UAE, Canada, USA and UK.

The retailer’s goal is to broaden its footprint, with a target of 1,000 exclusive stores, comprising 250 flagship outlets and 50 global stores, across 300 cities in India and beyond, according to its official website.