Reliance Retail launches 50th Gap store in India

New Delhi: Reliance Retail, in partnership with Gap, announces the opening of its 50th Gap store in India at the Phoenix Palladium Mall, Mumbai, a release by the company said on Monday.

This milestone reflects the success of the collaboration launched in 2022, through which Reliance Retail serves as the official retailer for Gap across all channels in India, the release added.

The new store offers customers an elevated retail experience. Spanning 2,948 sq. ft., it showcases denim, logo products, and khakis for men, women, and children, catering to the diverse needs of Indian families.

“We are thrilled to unveil the new Gap store at Phoenix Palladium Mall. This store represents a fresh and vibrant evolution of Gap’s retail experience in India, combining global style with unbeatable value,” said Akhilesh Prasad, President & CEO, of Fashion & Lifestyle, Reliance Retail Limited. “Customers visiting the new Gap store will not only discover an exciting new product range but also enjoy a tech-enabled shopping experience, including smart trial rooms, endless aisle services, and an omni-enabled shopping journey, all at a better price value.”

The Gap store is located at Phoenix Palladium Mall, 2nd Floor, Near PVR, Lower Parel, Mumbai. Customers can engage with the brand online via Instagram and Facebook at @gapindia.

“We are proud to partner with Reliance Retail to continue growing the Gap brand in India. Achieving this milestone of 50 stores reflects the incredible enthusiasm for the brand in the market and reinforces our commitment to delivering iconic American style to customers across the region,” said Facundo Ginobili, SVP of Franchise and Wholesale at Gap Inc.

Reliance Retail Limited is a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL), the holding company for all retail businesses under the Reliance Industries Limited group. RRVL operates an integrated omnichannel network of 19,102 stores and digital platforms across the Grocery, Consumer Electronics, Fashion & Lifestyle, and Pharma categories. With over 338 million registered customers, RRVL reported a consolidated turnover of ₹306,786 crore and a net profit of ₹11,101 crore for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024.

Founded in San Francisco in 1969, Gap is a globally recognized icon of casual American style, championing originality and individuality. The brand offers a wide range of products, including GapKids, babyGap, Gap Maternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections, along with exclusive designs for Gap Outlet and Gap Factory Stores.