Sandro Paris debuts in India with Reliance Brands

Bengaluru: Parisian fashion brand Sandro Paris has debuted in India in collaboration with Reliance Brands Ltd. (RBL), a retail arm of the multinational conglomerate Reliance Industries.

RBL opened the first Sandro boutique in India at Jio World Drive, Mumbai. The 1600 sq. ft. store will offer Sandro’s ready-to-wear collections and accessories for both women and men.

“Sandro’s eager to connect with India’s dynamic, fashion-forward youth, who appreciate quality and style, and look forward to building a close relationship with this vibrant new audience to become a part of their fashion journey,” said Isabelle Allouch, Global CEO of Sandro. “This opening in India, is paving the way for broader expansion in South Asia.”

Sandro was founded in 1984 by Evelyne Chetrite and her son Ilan Chetrite. Today, it has over 750 points of sale worldwide.The brand is owned by SMCP Group, a French holding company specialising in accessible luxury ready-to-wear that has a global network of over 1,600 stores.

Reliance Brands is a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. and it began operations in 2007 with a mandate to launch and build global brands in luxury to premium segments across fashion and lifestyle.

The company has forged long-term exclusive partnerships across multiple sectors with global brands such as Bottega Veneta, Jimmy Choo, Kate Spade, Tiffany & Co., Tod’s, Tory Burch, Tumi, Valentino, Versace, Armani, Superdry, Scotch & Soda, Balenciaga, Boss, and Zegna.

With a portfolio of more than 90 brands, RBL today operates 1,621 doors split into 934 stores and 687 shop-in-shops in India.