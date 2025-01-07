NONSTOP opens first flagship store in Mumbai

Register Now
The newly launched store presents a range of mobility and wellness products, including wheelchairs, walkers, orthopaedic cushions, and bathroom safety aids

Bengaluru: Mobility aids and wellness solutions brand NONSTOP has launched its first flagship store in Mumbai, at Prabhadevi. 

The newly launched store presents a range of mobility and wellness products, including wheelchairs, walkers, orthopaedic cushions, and bathroom safety aids, alongside the exclusive introduction of a European brand of adult diapers. 

“Opening our flagship store in Mumbai is a testament to our vision of empowering individuals with dignity and independence,” said Iftekhar Ahmed, CEO of NONSTOP in a press release. “This store not only expands our footprint but also reinforces our dedication to delivering innovative mobility and wellness solutions to a wider audience.”

The outlet offers international brands like, Whill from Japan, Vermeiren from Belgium, GoChirp from USA, iWALKFree from USA and MEXPLE private label brand which is designed in the USA. It also features interactive displays, and on-demand personalised consultation services, offering customers a hands-on shopping experience.

Bollywood actress Sangeeta Bijlani inaugurated the store. “I am honored to be a part of this remarkable launch. NONSTOP’s commitment to improving lives through mobility and wellness solutions is truly inspiring. This store is not just a retail space—it’s a step towards enabling people to reclaim their freedom and confidence,” said Bijlani.

