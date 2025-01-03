Cupid Limited secures Rs 14.91 cr order from Government of Tanzania

In March 2024, the company acquired land in Palava, Maharashtra, to amplify its production capacity by 1.5 times.

New Delhi: Cupid Limited, manufacturer and brand of male and female condoms, water-based personal lubricants, IVD kits, and a range of FMCG products, has announced receiving a purchase order worth Rs 14.91 crore from the Medical Stores Department, Government of Tanzania, a release said on Friday.

This order, under an international framework agreement, pertains to the supply of male condoms and is scheduled for execution between February and April 2025. the release added.

“We are happy to receive this order and look forward to more value-accretive business with the Medical Stores Department, Government of Tanzania, in the future. It is a testament to our consistent quality, reliability, and commitment to supporting global health initiatives,” said Aditya Halwasiya, Managing Director, Cupid Limited.

Founded in 1993, Cupid Limited is a manufacturer of male and female condoms, water-based lubricant jelly, and IVD kits. The company also offers FMCG products, including deodorants, perfumes, almond hair oil, body oils, petroleum jelly, and toilet sanitisers. Cupid Limited operates one of the largest condom manufacturing facilities in India, with an annual production capacity of 480 million male condoms, 52 million female condoms, 210 million sachets of lubricant jelly, and 30 million IVD Test Kits.

In March 2024, the company acquired land in Palava, Maharashtra, to amplify its production capacity by 1.5 times, enabling the production of an additional 770 million male condoms and 75 million female condoms annually.

The company has a global presence, exporting to over 105 countries, with more than 90% of revenue generated from international markets.