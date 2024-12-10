Honasa elevates Meetu Mulchandani to Vice President & Head of Brand Factory

Mulchandani is assigned to Lead the end-to-end development of emerging brands, driving innovation and market expansion.

New Delhi: Honasa Consumer Limited, the parent company of leading brands such as Mamaearth, The Derma Co., Aqualogica, Bblunt, and Dr Sheth’s has announced the promotion of Meetu Mulchandani to Vice President & Head of Brand Factory.

Brand Factory, Honasa’s dedicated division for launching and nurturing emerging brands, has been a cornerstone of the company’s growth strategy. Mulchandani has played a pivotal role in the success of brands like Aqualogica, The Derma Co., Dr. Sheth’s, and Staze. In her expanded role, she will oversee the end-to-end process of creating and scaling new brands within Honasa’s House of Brands portfolio, the release added.

Her responsibilities will include ideation, market research, consumer insights, concept testing, and formulating business and marketing strategies, with a focus on innovation and achieving market leadership through strategic initiatives.

“Brand Factory is central to Honasa’s vision of building India’s largest Beauty and Personal Care (BPC) House of Brands. By identifying market gaps and understanding evolving consumer needs, we’ve consistently launched and scaled successful brands,” said Varun Alagh, chief executive officer (CEO), Honasa Consumer. “Meetu has been instrumental in this journey, driving innovation and growth for brands like Aqualogica and DDrSheth’s, transforming them into 100-crore success stories. I am confident she’ll continue to excel in this expanded role and bring her unique perspective, creativity, and strategic mindset to lead the Brand Factory team.”

Mulchandani brings nearly 20 years of expertise in the beauty and personal care sector. She has been with Honasa for almost four years, spearheading the development of young brands. Her career includes impactful roles at Nyumi, The Mom’s Co., Healthkart, Alteus Biogenics, and Mankind Pharma.

Honasa Consumer Limited is the largest digital-first beauty and personal care company in India, with a diverse portfolio of six brands.