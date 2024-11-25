Hisense India appoints Nipun Kaicker as Director – Go To Market (GTM)

In his new role, Nipun will lead GTM initiatives to increase Hisense India’s visibility among consumers, improve brand equity, and support the company’s growth objectives. His leadership is expected to play a central role in positioning Hisense as a key player in the Indian market, the release added.

“I am excited to join Hisense, a company focused on delivering high standards of value to its customers. I will aim to drive innovation and growth for Hisense in India, working with the team to expand the company’s presence and enhance the consumer experience,” said Kaicker.

Under Nipun’s leadership, Hisense India aims to strengthen its brand presence, accelerate growth, and continue delivering quality products that meet consumer expectations. His deep understanding of consumer behaviour and strategic approach will support Hisense’s goal of building stronger connections with customers and partners.

Hisense India remains committed to offering innovative solutions tailored to the Indian market, delivering quality, reliability, and value to its customers. Nipun’s appointment marks a significant step in Hisense’s efforts to strengthen its position in the consumer electronics and home appliances sector.

Hisense is one of the world’s showing brands, with a strong presence in markets such as Australia, the USA, Japan, Mexico, and South Africa. The company operates in over 160 countries and has 18 manufacturing facilities across the world. Hisense invests 5% of its annual revenue into research and development, with 18 R&D hubs globally.