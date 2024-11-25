Hisense India appoints Nipun Kaicker as Director – Go To Market (GTM)

In his new role, Kaicker will lead GTM initiatives to increase Hisense India’s visibility among consumers and improve brand equity.
New Delhi: Hisense India, a consumer electronics and home appliances company, has announced the appointment of Nipun Kaicker as its new Director – Go To Market (GTM), a release by the company said on Monday.
“Nipun’s industry knowledge and expertise in GTM strategies will be invaluable as we continue to grow in the Indian market. We are confident that his leadership will contribute to our growth plans,” said Pankaj Rana, CEO, of Hisense India.
With over 14 years of experience in sales, marketing, and growth-driven GTM strategies, Nipun will play a key role in strengthening Hisense’s brand presence and driving growth in the competitive Indian market.