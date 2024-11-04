India Retail Figures H1 2024 by CBRE

The report highlights real estate growth, trends, and dynamics within the Indian retail landscape during the first half of 2024

India Retail Figures H1 2024 report by real estate investment and consulting firm CBRE highlights real estate growth, trends, and dynamics within the Indian retail landscape during the first half of 2024 (January-June).

Incorporating insights from surveys, the report encompasses retail real estate developments in 13 prominent Indian cities. It presents an extensive analysis of key retail categories driving absorption, key leasing transactions, and graphical depictions of rental value fluctuations within shopping mall clusters and high streets.

Moreover, the report provides an outlook for the retail market in 2025, highlighting potential growth measures.

Key findings of the report are as follows:

Retail leasing witnessed a growth of 7% Y-o-Y to touch 3.1 million sq. ft., compared to H1 2023.

Bengaluru drove leasing activity, followed by Chennai and Delhi-NCR, cumulatively accounting for nearly 59% of the total absorption.

Fashion and apparel retailers continued to dominate space take-up with a 39% share, while other prominent categories included entertainment (~13%) and homeware and department stores (~11%).

Supply addition during H1 2024 stood at 0.5 million sq. ft., as a sole development in Hyderabad became operational.

