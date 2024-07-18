Ecom Express named among India’s Best Workplaces in Transportation and Logistics by Great Place to Work

This is the third consecutive year that the company has been certified as a Great Place to Work

Bengaluru: Technology-driven end-to-end logistics solutions provider Ecom Express has been recognised amongst the best in the transportation and logistics industry by the Great Place to Work Institute, the company said in a press release on Wednesday.

This is the third consecutive year that the company has been certified as a Great Place to Work.

“This accolade is the result of a rigorous assessment conducted by the Great Place to Work Institute, which reflects consistently positive experiences across our workforce,” said Sanwali Sood, vice president – human resources, Ecom Express. “All our policies, procedures, and daily working environment support the development and retention of an inclusive and diverse workforce at all levels.”

Ecom Express Ltd has a presence in all 28 states of the country and operates in over 2,700 towns across 27,000 PIN codes covering 97% of India’s population. Currently, it serves over 1.5 lakh online sellers, delivering nearly two billion shipments.

Great Place To Work has been accrediting workplaces since 1992, conducting surveys of over 100 million employees globally in 150 countries.