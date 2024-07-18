Register Now
Google News
spot_img
Latest NewsSupply Chain, Logistics, Warehousing

Ecom Express named among India’s Best Workplaces in Transportation and Logistics by Great Place to Work

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
34
0
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

This is the third consecutive year that the company has been certified as a Great Place to Work

Bengaluru: Technology-driven end-to-end logistics solutions provider Ecom Express has been recognised amongst the best in the transportation and logistics industry by the Great Place to Work Institute, the company said in a press release on Wednesday.

This is the third consecutive year that the company has been certified as a Great Place to Work.

“This accolade is the result of a rigorous assessment conducted by the Great Place to Work Institute, which reflects consistently positive experiences across our workforce,” said Sanwali Sood, vice president – human resources, Ecom Express. “All our policies, procedures, and daily working environment support the development and retention of an inclusive and diverse workforce at all levels.”

Ecom Express Ltd has a presence in all 28 states of the country and operates in over 2,700 towns across 27,000 PIN codes covering 97% of India’s population. Currently, it serves over 1.5 lakh online sellers, delivering nearly two billion shipments.

Great Place To Work has been accrediting workplaces since 1992, conducting surveys of over 100 million employees globally in 150 countries.

Latest News
Consumer Durables & ITPTI -

Havells India Q1 net profit up 42% at Rs 407.51 crore

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 287.07 crore in the same quarter last fiscalNew Delhi:...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

Advertise with us

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2024 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.