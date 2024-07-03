Register Now
Bonkers Corner opens at Amanora Mall

By Indiaretailing Bureau
The latest store will feature its latest Pop Culture Collection featuring designs from the show Squid Game

New Delhi: Pune’s Amanora Mall has announced the opening of fashion brand Bonkers Corner on its premises.

Founded in 2020, Bonkers Corner is a fashion and lifestyle brand offering oversized t-shirts, sweatshirts, hoodies, bottom wear, and jackets for men and women. The brand has retail stores across cities like Pune, Guwahati, Lucknow, Mumbai, Indore and Ahmedabad. It also sells online.

The latest store will feature the brand’s latest Pop Culture Collection featuring designs from the show Squid Game along T-shirts, hoodies, joggers, dresses, and accessories, the release added.

“We are thrilled to announce the grand opening of Bonkers Corner Amanora Mall, Pune! Join us in celebrating this milestone as we bring you the latest trends and fashion-forward styles,” said Surjit Singh Rajpurohit, Chief Executive Officer, Amanora Mall.

The mall has recently opened several new outlets including Nykd by Nykaa, Meena Bazaar, Burger Singh, Yousta and Gap Inc, Asics.

