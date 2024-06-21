Register Now
Camaro plans to set foot in west, north India

PTI
Representative Image | Credit: File
The expansion will help double its turnover to Rs 200 crore over the next three years

New Delhi: Camaro, the city-based denim and casual wear brand, is planning to expand its footprint to western and northern India, a company official said on Thursday.

The expansion will help double its turnover to Rs 200 crore over the next three years, he said.

“We are planning to expand our marketing network to Maharashtra, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh,” Camaro Executive Director R K Patawari said.

He said the company currently has a network of over 1,000 dealers, “ensuring the denim market leadership” predominantly in Bengal, Odisha, Assam and Bihar.

Patawari said Camaro has introduced other casual ranges to widen its product portfolio, aiding the brand’s growth beyond Bengal.

Denim accounts for 60% of revenue, and despite some shift in preference towards comfort wear, it will continue to be the company’s main growth driver, he said.

The production of around 60-70% of its sales comes from its own manufacturing units near Goregaon and Ludhiana, while the rest is outsourced.

