Kurlon unveils new logo and brand campaign

The campaign will last five weeks across TV, Digital and below-the-line touchpoints

New Delhi: Sheela Foam Ltd. has re-branded its mattress brand Kurlon with a new logo and tagline (Life Banegi Hula Hula) to commemorate the brand’s 60th anniversary, the company said in a press release on Monday.

The new logo retains the red and white colours of the earlier logo with the addition of a dawn-to-dusk gradient. The brand has also changed its packaging across all variants to a modern aesthetic. The brand’s re-positioning takes place through a multimedia campaign launched earlier this month to gain momentum during the ICC T20 Cricket World Cup. The campaign will continue for five weeks across TV, Digital & and below-the-line (BTL) touch points including Kurlon’s retail outlets, the release added.

“Kurlon’s new proposition and identity reflect our continuous evolution to meet the dynamic needs of our consumers. This rebranding milestone is not just a visual transformation, but a fresh take on the category itself, where everyone is talking about sleep, ” said Nilesh Mazumdar, CEO, Sheela Foam Ltd.

“We understand that mattresses are more than just a place to sleep—they are where life unfolds, where countless memories are made. With this campaign, we aim to connect deeply with our consumers, ensuring that every moment spent on a Kurlon mattress is a joyful experience; defining comfort for modern India,” said Piyush Pandey, Chief Advisor, Ogilvy India.

Sheela Foam, which recently acquired Kurlon, is the parent company of Sleepwell Mattress. The company has two international subsidiaries—Joyce Foam in Australia and Interplasp in Spain. Kurlon has 11 manufacturing facilities and a presence in more than 4,500 multi-brand outlets and 500 exclusive brand outlets.

