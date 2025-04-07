Register Now
GUESS India debuts digitally with its new website

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
Guess store, Hyderabad; Source: LinkedIn
The new website adds a channel to it’s already existing 21 stores in India, making it accessible on both phones and laptops

Bengaluru: GUESS, the global lifestyle brand with a full range of denim, has unveiled its first dedicated e-commerce platform in the country (www.guess.in), a press release said on Monday. The platorm will offer collections across men’s and women’s apparel, accessories, handbags, kidswear, and luggage.

The new website adds a channel to it’s already existing 21 stores in India, making it accessible on both phones and laptops.

With features like easy browsing, multiple payment options and dedicated customer support on weekdays from 9 AM to 7 PM, along with a customer-friendly 30-day return window, GUESS ensures a hassle-free shopping experience.

The company will soon introduce its range of signature fragrances, premium watches, designer eyewear, and footwear on the website.

GUESS was founded in 1981 by the Marciano brothers, who moved from the south of France to chase the American dream. In India, its parent company GUESS? Inc. manages the brand through its wholly-owned subsidiary, GUESS India Pvt. Ltd.

