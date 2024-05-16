Decathlon enters Jharkhand

The new stand-alone Decathlon store is located at Bistupur, Jamshedpur

Bengaluru: French sporting goods brand Decathlon has launched its first store in Jharkhand, becoming the latest global sports brand to enter the state. The stand-alone store is located at Bistupur, Jamshedpur, according to a social media post by a company official.

“Calling all sports enthusiasts in Jamshedpur and across Jharkhand. The first Decathlon sports store in Jharkhand is now open, right here in Jamshedpur,” Bijay Bhan Singh, business development manager – East and North East at Decathlon Sports India, said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

The store offers over 5,000 products spanning across 60 variations of sports clothing and gear for individuals of all ages and genders, covering a wide array of categories, including outdoor, water, fitness, racket, team, cycling, running, walking, roller and target sports.

“Through the wonders of sports, we inspire individuals of all ages and backgrounds to embrace an active lifestyle, unlocking their full potential and fostering a sense of belonging. Whether you’re a seasoned athlete or taking your first steps onto the field, there’s something for everyone at Decathlon Jamshedpur,” added Singh.

Jharkhand also hosts global brands such as Adidas, Levi’s, Lee, Wrangler, KFC and Domino’s among others.

Decathlon was founded in 1976 by French businessman Michel Leclercq with its first store in Lille, France. Currently, the company is present in over 72 countries, with more than 105,000 employees, according to the company website.

The international sports retailer entered India in 2009 and opened its first store in Bengaluru on Sarjapur Road. The company came to India as a cash-and-carry retailer and was approved for single-brand retail in 2013. Today, it operates more than 110 stores in 20 states across the country.

Decathlon expects India to be among its top five global markets within the next five years, helped by the expansion of its store network and increased local sourcing, as stated by Steve Dykes, chief retail and countries officer, according to a PTI filing.

The brand will add 10 new stores every year in India, while accelerating online sales and also increasing local sourcing to over 90% in the next five years from the current average of 60%.