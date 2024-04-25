Royal Canin sets up packaging centre at Bhiwandi, Maharashtra

The state-of-the-art facility is equipped with automatic packing machines and associated utilities

New Delhi: Leading pet food brand Royal Canin has announced the opening of its new packaging centre at Bhiwandi in Maharashtra. The facility is a result of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between Royal Canin and the Government of Maharashtra in April 2023.

“India is one of the fastest-growing Petcare markets with CAGR of ~15%. Today, pet owners are becoming increasingly attentive to their pets’ health and well-being and wish to provide the highest quality of nutrition and care. At Royal Canin, we believe that precise nutrition is one of the best and easiest ways to ensure pets’ well-being,” said Cecile Coutens, Global President of Royal Canin.

“The opening of our new Packaging Center Operations in Bhiwandi will enable us to support pet owners in India further, helping them provide precise “Health Through Nutrition” solutions for their beloved pets,” Coutens added.

The new packaging centre, its first facility in India, has automatic packing machines and associated utilities installed ensuring efficient conversion of bulk products into retail packs tailored for the Indian market and consumers.

“We are pleased to announce that our new facility in Maharashtra, is now fully operational. The latest facility also aligns with the government’s “Make in India” initiative to support the Indian economy,” said Satinder Singh, General Manager of Royal Canin India.

The Royal Canin Division, owner of the Royal Canin brand, is part of Mars Petcare. Founded in 1968 by a French veterinarian, Dr Jean Cathary, Royal Canin provides science-based nutrition for pets and a variety of tools and services for a positive impact on pet health.

The brand operates in 120 markets and has over 8,000 Associates, with more than 400 veterinarians and nutritionists. It runs 16 factories and 2 pet centres around the globe, including 1 innovation centre and 7 laboratories from the Mars network.

In India, Royal Canin has strategically invested around Rs100 crore and facilitated local employment and capabilities to strengthen its manufacturing network.