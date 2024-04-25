McDonald’s is back at East Delhi Mall

The outlet, which opened on 16 April, boasts fresh aesthetics and is equipped with AI-integrated self-ordering kiosks

New Delhi: Fast food chain McDonald’s has reopened its outlet at East Delhi Mall, in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh with a fresh look.

The restaurant was shut down due to renovation to upgrade it to a McCafe-like concept.

“At East Delhi Mall, our commitment is to provide visitors with an exceptional experience, and the relaunch of McDonald’s seamlessly aligns with our vision”, said Gaurav Gulati, Managing Director of East Delhi Mall.

The outlet, which opened on 16 April, boasts fresh aesthetics and is equipped with state-of-the-art ordering technology featuring AI-integrated self-ordering kiosks.

“The reaction of customers was overwhelming and they were glad to have McDonald’s back in their vicinity,” said Tanvi Sareen, Marketing Head, East Delhi Mall.

With an area of 2 lakh sq. ft., the East Delhi Mall offers a diverse mix of retail. The mall reports a footfall of 7500-8000 on weekdays, per an earlier report by IndiaRetailing.

It underwent a renovation last year to enhance its visual appeal and came out with a distinctive design, offering more space and a smoke-free environment.

McDonald’s restaurants in the north and east regions of India are operated by Connaught Plaza Restaurants Pvt. Ltd. McDonalds has over 150 restaurants across North and East India and employs 5,000 people. It operates in a variety of formats including standalone restaurants, Drive-thrus, 24/7 restaurants, and McDelivery.

IndiaRetailing had earlier reported that McDonald’s North & East India is planning to 1,500 people from NGOs by 2025.