Register Now
REGISTER NOW
Google News
spot_img
Beauty & WellnessSpotlight

Kylie Cosmetics by Kylie Jenner debuts in India

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
0
0
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

Kylie Cosmetics will be available exclusively in 25 Sephora stores nationwide and online on www.sephora.in.

Bengaluru: Kylie Cosmetics founded by American media personality Kylie Jenner has launched in India, partnering with beauty specialty company House of Beauty, the companies announced in a joint press release on Thursday.

“I am so excited to launch Kylie Cosmetics in India. I created Kylie Cosmetics to give my fans access to the makeup products that I use and love, and I can’t wait to share my collection with all my fans in India,” said Jenner.

The launch collection includes matte and velvet lip kits, lip liner, foundation, mascara, concealer and lip balm.

Kylie Cosmetics will be available exclusively in 25 Sephora stores nationwide and online on www.sephora.in.

Jenner embarked on her beauty business in 2015, with the launch of Kylie lip kits – a collection of three liquid lipsticks with corresponding lip liners. 

In 2020, global beauty powerhouse Coty acquired 51% of Kylie’s beauty brands with a focus on jointly building and further developing the beauty business. 

With the support of Coty, the brand expanded its business to over 50 countries and launched new product ranges for eye and face complexion.

House of Beauty, parented by Quest Retail, oversees multiple international exclusive brands such as Anastasia Beverly Hills, Kylie Cosmetics, Max Factor, EcoTools, Juice Beauty, Neal’s Yard Remedies.

Latest News
In FocusRasul Bailay -

DLF to reposition its Mall of India, Noida as a bridge-to-luxury shopping centre

The mall aims to tap into the growing appetite among Noida’s neo-rich residents for luxury itemsNew Delhi: DLF Ltd....

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2024 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.