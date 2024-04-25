Kylie Cosmetics by Kylie Jenner debuts in India

Kylie Cosmetics will be available exclusively in 25 Sephora stores nationwide and online on www.sephora.in.

Bengaluru: Kylie Cosmetics founded by American media personality Kylie Jenner has launched in India, partnering with beauty specialty company House of Beauty, the companies announced in a joint press release on Thursday.

“I am so excited to launch Kylie Cosmetics in India. I created Kylie Cosmetics to give my fans access to the makeup products that I use and love, and I can’t wait to share my collection with all my fans in India,” said Jenner.

The launch collection includes matte and velvet lip kits, lip liner, foundation, mascara, concealer and lip balm.

Kylie Cosmetics will be available exclusively in 25 Sephora stores nationwide and online on www.sephora.in.

Jenner embarked on her beauty business in 2015, with the launch of Kylie lip kits – a collection of three liquid lipsticks with corresponding lip liners.

In 2020, global beauty powerhouse Coty acquired 51% of Kylie’s beauty brands with a focus on jointly building and further developing the beauty business.

With the support of Coty, the brand expanded its business to over 50 countries and launched new product ranges for eye and face complexion.

House of Beauty, parented by Quest Retail, oversees multiple international exclusive brands such as Anastasia Beverly Hills, Kylie Cosmetics, Max Factor, EcoTools, Juice Beauty, Neal’s Yard Remedies.