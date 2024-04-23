Wooden Street opens new manufacturing, R&D unit in Jodhpur

The new unit is spread across an area of 10 Lakh sq. ft. and can produce 4-5 lakh units annually

New Delhi: Jaipur-based home furniture and decor brand Wooden Street has opened a new manufacturing facility and R&D unit in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, a release by the company said on Tuesday.

The new unit is spread across an area of 10 lakh sq. ft. and can produce 4-5 lakh units annually, amounting to a total of Rs 500- 700 crore per year.

This expansion involves an investment of Rs 50-70 crore and will have fully automated machines equipped with the latest technology. The enhanced R&D unit will focus on better prototyping methods, driving innovation in both product design and material use, the release added.

“Our new expansion in Jodhpur reflects our commitment to staying at the forefront of the furniture industry. With these enhanced facilities, we aim to transform the furniture design and manufacturing process, ensuring our customers receive top-tier products.”, said Lokendra Ranawat, chief executive officer (CEO), Wooden Street.

The new facility will also contribute to the local economy by creating 300 additional job opportunities and fostering skill development in the region.

Wooden Street has manufacturing facilities in Jodhpur, Jaipur, Udaipur, and Bengaluru, collectively spanning over 15,00,000 sq. ft. The company has a robust supply chain network, featuring 35 strategically positioned warehouses across India.

Founded in 2015, Wooden Street is a leading brand that offers a wide range of premium-quality and designer furniture, home décor & furnishing items. The brand operates both online and through a network of brick-and-mortar, providing customers with the ease of shopping online or experiencing the furniture first-hand in showrooms.

The company today serves over 1 million customers, running 97 experience stores and over 350 delivery hubs around the country. It offers a selection of over 30,000 furniture, décor & furnishing items. The company has maintained a consistent annual growth rate of 60%–65%.