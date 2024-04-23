Ashni Biyani-founded Smartsters opens new shop-in-shop

The kids’ furniture brand is present in over 20 locations across the country through shop-in-shops at large format stores like Crossword, Hamleys and HT Interiors

New Delhi: Children’s furniture brand Smartsters announced the opening of its 35th store at Linking Road, Juhu in Mumbai on Tuesday. The new store is a shop-in-shop at Crossword Bookstore.

This is part of the brand’s expansion in key growth markets, the release added.

Smartsters offers premium furniture for children—from toddlers toddlerhood to teenagers.

“Partnering with Crossword has been a natural choice for us, as both brands share a passion for enriching lives and creating environments that inspire growth and imagination” said Ashni Biyani, the co-founder of Smartsters. Biyani is the daughter of veteran retailer Kishore Biyani, the founder of Future Group.

The launch event was marked by a panel discussion from various fields like academia, child development and design, who discussed the significance a well-designed furniture holds in fostering the development of children and a space for them to thrive.

The panellists included Aditya Patil, Founder & CEO of Ascend International School, psychologist Payal Narang, certified parent coach & educator Piya Marker, the founder duo of FN Design Studio Farheen Nanji & Naazish Reshamwala and Bikram Mittra, the Head of Design at Smartsters. The panel discussion was followed by a storytelling session from Amar Chitra Katha.

Smartsters offers a range of kids’ furniture and accessories, from playful bunk beds, and study desks, to décor & storage solutions. It will soon offer a new range of beds and study desks along with cots and cribs.

The brand is present in over 20 locations through shop-in-shops across major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Goa, Pune, Ahmedabad, and Noida, along with an exclusive brand store in Pune.

It partners with leading brands like Crossword, Hamleys and HT Interiors. The brand is also present on platforms like Amazon, Pepperfry, Firstcry, Myntra, and Nykaa and its website.